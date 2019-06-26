8th Grader from Brandon, Advances to Teen Finale on Jeopardy

For those of you keeping tabs on the progress of Ryan Presler in the Jeopardy Teen Tournament, here's the latest.

On Tuesday, the 8th grader from Brandon, South Dakota competing on the show as a wildcard in the semi-final round eked out a nail biter to advance.

KSFY TV is reporting that Presler will now move on to the two-day finale that begins on Thursday, (June 27) at Sony Studios in Culver City, California.

According to KSFY, he won the semi-final round with just over $1,500. Presler was battling it out Tuesday in the teen tournament against a sophomore from Michigan and a senior from California.

Presler's parents told KSFY, they felt Ryan looked poised and relaxed, very confident.

Presler's semi-final win now guarantees that he will walk away with at least $25,000! Should he finish in second place, he will get $50,000, and if Ryan can cross that Jeopardy finish line in first place, he will bring back home to Brandon with him, $100,000 cash!

Ryan's journey on Jeopardy continues Thursday afternoon at 3:30, and if his luck continues, will wrap up on Friday, (June 28).

Both episodes can be seen on KSFY TV.

Source: KSFY TV