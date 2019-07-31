80th Sioux Empire Fair, Everything You Need To Know

The 80th Annual Sioux Empire Fair is Aug. 2 – 10 2019 at the W.H. Lyon Fair Grounds. Some of this years grandstand entertainment includes: Keith Urban, Leann Rimes, Hairball, and Jeff Foxworthy. You can see a complete list of entertainment at SiouxEmpireFair.com. Here is some more Sioux Empire Fair info for ya.

Fair Admission:

Adults 13 & up = $10

Children 6 – 12 = $5

Children 5 & Under = Free

Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9 FREE fair admission until 1pm!

Monday, August 5th is half price admission and half price rides thanks to BillionAuto.com!

Tuesday, August 6th is Senior Citizen Appreciation Day!

Wednesday, August 7th is Agriculture Appreciation Day!

*All Grandstand Entertainment is FREE with paid fair admission. Fair admission tickets are not sold in advance and can simply be purchased at the gate each day.

Carnival Hours:

Friday, August 2: 5pm - Midnight

Saturday, August 3: 12pm - Midnight

Sunday, August 4: 12pm Midnight

Monday, August 5: 1pm - Midnight

Tuesday, August 6: 1pm - Midnight

Wednesday, August 7: 1pm - Midnight

Thursday, August 8: 1pm - Midnight

Friday, August 9: 1pm – Midnight

Carnival Day Wristband - Includes unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, 1 day.

Cost: $35, Available at Midway Ticket Kiosk. Credit Cards and Exact Cash Accepted.

Siouxper Pass - Includes fair admission, August 3-10 grandstand entertainment, and unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, all 9 days of the fair.

Cost: $70 plus tax. Available at all Sioux Falls Lewis and Brandon Lewis from July 5th until August 8th.

Carnival Deals:

Friday, August 2: $25 carnival day wristband

Monday, August 5: BillionAuto.com Appreciation Day! Half price admission and half price carnival rides** thanks to BillionAuto.com! **Half price does not include unlimited carnival day wristbands

Tuesday, August 6: $15 carnival day wristband

Thursday, August 8: Bring 3 non-perishable food items and receive $10 off the purchase of a carnival day wristband. Food donations will go to Faith Temple Food Giveaway.