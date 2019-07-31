80th Sioux Empire Fair, Everything You Need To Know
The 80th Annual Sioux Empire Fair is Aug. 2 – 10 2019 at the W.H. Lyon Fair Grounds. Some of this years grandstand entertainment includes: Keith Urban, Leann Rimes, Hairball, and Jeff Foxworthy. You can see a complete list of entertainment at SiouxEmpireFair.com. Here is some more Sioux Empire Fair info for ya.
Fair Admission:
- Adults 13 & up = $10
- Children 6 – 12 = $5
- Children 5 & Under = Free
- Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9 FREE fair admission until 1pm!
- Monday, August 5th is half price admission and half price rides thanks to BillionAuto.com!
- Tuesday, August 6th is Senior Citizen Appreciation Day!
- Wednesday, August 7th is Agriculture Appreciation Day!
*All Grandstand Entertainment is FREE with paid fair admission. Fair admission tickets are not sold in advance and can simply be purchased at the gate each day.
Carnival Hours:
- Friday, August 2: 5pm - Midnight
- Saturday, August 3: 12pm - Midnight
- Sunday, August 4: 12pm Midnight
- Monday, August 5: 1pm - Midnight
- Tuesday, August 6: 1pm - Midnight
- Wednesday, August 7: 1pm - Midnight
- Thursday, August 8: 1pm - Midnight
- Friday, August 9: 1pm – Midnight
Carnival Day Wristband - Includes unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, 1 day.
Cost: $35, Available at Midway Ticket Kiosk. Credit Cards and Exact Cash Accepted.
Siouxper Pass - Includes fair admission, August 3-10 grandstand entertainment, and unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, all 9 days of the fair.
Cost: $70 plus tax. Available at all Sioux Falls Lewis and Brandon Lewis from July 5th until August 8th.
Carnival Deals:
Friday, August 2: $25 carnival day wristband
Monday, August 5: BillionAuto.com Appreciation Day! Half price admission and half price carnival rides** thanks to BillionAuto.com! **Half price does not include unlimited carnival day wristbands
Tuesday, August 6: $15 carnival day wristband
Thursday, August 8: Bring 3 non-perishable food items and receive $10 off the purchase of a carnival day wristband. Food donations will go to Faith Temple Food Giveaway.