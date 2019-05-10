8 Great Events in Sioux Falls This Weekend: May 10 – 12
From running a race for a great cause and celebrating rich Latino culture, there are some fun things to do in Sioux Falls this weekend. here's just a few:
- 1
Cinco De Mayo Fiesta
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Latino heritage at the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta beginning at 11 AM at Falls Park on Saturday (5/11). Lots of music, games, and of course, great ethnic food. And it’s all free!
- 2
Hops and Honda's Tour
It’s another stop on the annual Hops and Honda Tour. Stop by the WoodGrain Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Falls for a chance to get your passport stamped and entered to win prizes such as a two-year lease on a 2019 Honda Passport. The event benefits the Almost Home Canine Rescue.
- 3
Teen Motor Vehicle Clinic
If you’ve got a new driver or a driving teen in your household, check out the Motor Vehicle Clinic for Teens to better prepare them for the road. The clinic includes general car maintenance, tire pressure, the dangers of distracted driving and how to change a tire. It’s for ages 13 to 18 costs only $25. It’s at WH Lyon Fairgrounds from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, May 11.
- 4
Avera Race Against Cancer
Lace up your running shoes and let’s kick cancers ass. The Avera Race Against Cancer is at 8:00 AM Saturday (5/11) at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center. The Sioux falls weather forecast calls for about 45° so dress appropriately and have a great race.
- 5
Spring Parade of Homes
If it’s raining and a little muddy it must be time for the Spring Parade of Homes. It’s going on both Saturday and Sunday with over 80 new homes in all price ranges. If you are remodeling, building, or buying a home this is a must, but if you don’t make it this weekend don’t worry. It’s also going on next weekend May 18 and 19.
- 6
Mother's Day Brunch Benefit
Don’t forget Sunday is Mother’s Day and we encourage you to take mom to the Sioux Falls Convention Center to have a Mother’s Day Brunch benefiting the Edith Sanford Breast Center. I’ve seen the menu and it is huge! To get tickets, simply email MothersDay@Premier-Center.com. as advanced tickets are required.
- 7
Sioux Falls Storm Football
The Sioux Falls Storm will light up the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday night (5/11) at 7:05 PM. The Storm will host the Green Bay Blizzard.
- 8
Whose Live Anyway?
In the mood for a good laugh? Check out 90 minutes of improvised comedy featuring an all-star cast at the Washington Pavilion for “Whose Live Anyway?" Audience participation and clever comics will have you rolling in the aisle. Showtime is at 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 12.