73-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed by SUV in Canton

Another weekend, and unfortunately another tragic death in the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting that a 73-year-old man standing on a highway in Lincoln County, in South Dakota was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol told KSFY , the victim was standing in the middle of U.S. Highway 18 in Canton on the evening of Saturday, (October 6) when the accident happened.

According to the report, the driver, a 25-year-old man was not hurt after his truck collided with the pedestrian.

Authorities told KSFY , upon seeing the man, the driver tried to stop, but, didn't have sufficient enough time before his 2002 Chevrolet SUV struck the victim standing in the middle of the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities arrived.

The names of both the victim and the driver of the SUV are not being released at this time until all family members have been notified.

The weekend crash is currently under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Source: KSFY TV