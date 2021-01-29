7 Things to LOVE About Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay

Ice Fish Fest 2021 is ready to roll on Saturday, January 30, at Catfish Bay. Grab a minnow or your favorite jigging lure and try to win the $5,000 grand prize!

There is a lot to love about this event. Here are 7:

  • It's a privately owned lake so no fishing license is needed.
  • 20 acres of beautiful ice
  • Over 1,000 fish caught last year
  • A $5,000 grand prize for the biggest fish
  • Overall, $20,000 in prizes available
  • It's stocked with Perch, Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, and Walleye!
  • The holes are pre-drilled so no need to lug your auger with you

The event registration begins at 10:30 am when the gates open. Find your fishing hole and drop a line. The fishing tournament is from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM with awards handed out beginning at 4:15 PM.

You must buy your minnows at Catfish Bay so don't bring your own. This is to prevent any invasive species from making their home in the lake.

Pro Tip: The northeast corner has produced more award-winning fish than any other part of the lake.

Last year Wyatt Reitmeier pulled in a 3.26 lb. walleye to take the top prize.

Rule and registration right here, friends.

Here's the GPS location: 5500 Show Place, Sioux Falls SD 57104

Good luck!

