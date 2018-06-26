7 Day Rainfall Totals Around Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

Sioux Falls and the tri-state area has been receiving large amounts of rain over the last week. Shawn Cable from KSFY TV tweeted a list of area cities and the inches of rainfall amounts they've had over the last 7 days.

Orange City 7.05

Luverne 6.63

Sioux Falls 5.59

Sioux City 4.43

Yankton 3.73

Worthington 3.59

Madison 2.79

Pipestone 2.51

Mitchell 2.05

Brookings 1.92

Huron 0.46

Watertown 0.24

Pierre 0.24

Winner 0.21

Aberdeen 0.18

Chamberlain 0.17

It appears that things will be drying out and warming up in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls .

Today: A slight chance of showers before 11am. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.