7 Day Rainfall Totals Around Sioux Falls Tri-State Area
Sioux Falls and the tri-state area has been receiving large amounts of rain over the last week. Shawn Cable from KSFY TV tweeted a list of area cities and the inches of rainfall amounts they've had over the last 7 days.
- Orange City 7.05
- Luverne 6.63
- Sioux Falls 5.59
- Sioux City 4.43
- Yankton 3.73
- Worthington 3.59
- Madison 2.79
- Pipestone 2.51
- Mitchell 2.05
- Brookings 1.92
- Huron 0.46
- Watertown 0.24
- Pierre 0.24
- Winner 0.21
- Aberdeen 0.18
- Chamberlain 0.17
It appears that things will be drying out and warming up in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Today: A slight chance of showers before 11am. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.