7 Day Rainfall Totals Around Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

Thinkstock

Sioux Falls and the tri-state area has been receiving large amounts of rain over the last week. Shawn Cable from KSFY TV tweeted a list of area cities and the inches of rainfall amounts they've had over the last 7 days.

  • Orange City 7.05
  • Luverne 6.63
  • Sioux Falls 5.59
  • Sioux City 4.43
  • Yankton 3.73
  • Worthington 3.59
  • Madison 2.79
  • Pipestone 2.51
  • Mitchell 2.05
  • Brookings 1.92
  • Huron 0.46
  • Watertown 0.24
  • Pierre 0.24
  • Winner 0.21
  • Aberdeen 0.18
  • Chamberlain 0.17

It appears that things will be drying out and warming up in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Today: A slight chance of showers before 11am. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Flooding, Rain, Sioux Falls, Weather
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top