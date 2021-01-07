6th Street Downtown Sioux Falls Announces Closure

If you use 6th Street downtown for your daily commute you'll want to be ready to find a different route for a few days.

According to the City of Sioux Falls beginning on Friday morning, January 8, 2021, West 6th Street will be closed between Main Avenue and Philips Avenue. Detours will be in place for navigating around the closed area.

Google Maps

The city will be installing utilities under the roadway. This work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, January 15, 2021.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

If you want to find out more information about Sioux Falls street projects or other city news you can go to www.siouxfalls.org.