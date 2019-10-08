6th Annual Sertoma Beer Fest Pairs Good Beers with Good Works

The Sioux Falls Sertomans are committed to improving the lives of people in our community. Their very name is an acronym for "service to mankind".

For over 100 years the Sertomans have made it their mission to educate and support those who are at risk for or impacted by hearing loss. To that end, last year they tested the hearing of over 9,000 elementary students in our area. In fact, they even fund a scholarship for students who focus on hearing impairment studies.

Several years ago the Sertomans came up with the idea of pairing great beer and great deeds. That was how the Sertoma Beer Fest was born and 6 years later, it is still going strong!

Friday, October 11, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall (3200 W Maple St.), you can enjoy an evening of delicious appetizers paired with brews from this year's featured breweries Schell Brewing Company and Boulevard Brewing Company.

Prior to the event, you'll be able to sample beverages from two great local brewers, Remedy and Fernson, as well as Samuel Adams Brewing.

Tickets are available at the door the evening of the event, and from any Noon Sertoma Club member for $40 each, or $350 for a table of ten. (Online, they are $42 and/or $360).

Registration begins at 6:30 PM, and tasting starts at 7:00 PM. There is a silent auction with tons of great items like gift cards, coolers, beer paraphernalia, beer, etc. The live auction will feature a Minnesota Vikings weekend package, a custom-wrapped refrigerator and more. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a firearms raffle and door prizes.

For tickets and/or more information call 605-789-2082. You can follow the Sertomans on Facebook and online.