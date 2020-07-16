605 Summer Classic Changes Format

Like everything else in the world, The 605 Summer Classic has had to make some changes in 2020 due to the pandemic.

So, first off, there is a new date. Originally scheduled in June, the 605 Summer Classic is now August 8 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Instead of two days, it is now just one day.

The 605 Summer Classic was always about music and local beer, which is still true, but the focus has shifted a smidge. John Snyder, 605 Summer Classic founder, and director explained, "We decided to move from a concert with a South Dakota beer tasting attached, and flip that focus and do a beer tasting that has music."

Speaking of music, this year's tunes will be provided by Tenenbaums and Audrianna and Greyson Schulz.

One thing that hasn't changed this year is the location. Cherapa Place is still the home of the event.

Alana Snyder, owner of 605 Magazine said, "Since 605 as a brand celebrates South Dakota, we’re going to set up the event like a map of the state, so you can go to ‘East River’ or ‘West River,’ and play games and interact with tents and sponsors."

Fun!

There will still be a People's Choice award for the brewery with the most votes. There will also be a 'beer passport' that patrons can get stamped for each brewer they try.

Breweries include:

A Homestead Brew

Backspace Brewing Co

Ben's Brewing Co.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project

Crow Peak Brewing Company

Dakota Territory Brewing Company

Dempseys Brewery Pub & Restaurant

Eponymous Brewing Company

Fernson Brewing Company

Look’s Beer Co.

Lost Cabin Beer Co.

Miner Brewing Company

Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company

Obscure Brewing Company

One Legged Pheasant

Remedy Brewing Company

Severance Brewing

Sick N Twisted Brewing Co.

Spearfish Brewing

Watertown Brewing Co.

WoodGrain Brewing Co.

There will also be food trucks, vendors, games, and trivia.

An official after-party will take place at Wiley's.

Tickets are $35 for the unlimited tasting pass or $10 for a non-drinking pass. Kids 12 and under are free. Early bird pricing is going on now and you can get a pass for $30. For more ticket info, click here.