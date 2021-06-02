Think of South Dakota as your favorite sports team. You have the jersey. You display the memorabilia. You travel to celebrate numerous events surrounding your team. How can you not be a huge fan of South Dakota?

We're the ones with the Great Faces & Great Places. There is only one Corn Palace in the world and it's found here in South Dakota. Along with the Badlands, Black Hills, the National Music Museum, and kuchen. Yes, and when it comes to Sioux Falls you could fill several pages of attractions especially the trail of gastro-pedia. That's an adventure food lovers need to train for.

And remember, we never close. The 605 is always open. Looking for a job or to relocate? Just set your GPS for South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

What will you do on 605 Day in South Dakota?

Spend the day on the Missouri River fishing

Taking a drive through the Badlands

Bike the Mickelson Trail

Enjoy the morning at Farmers Market & a picnic at Falls Park

Choose three new Sioux Falls restaurants

Spend the weekend at one of our state campgrounds

According to a recent press release, the South Dakota Department of Tourism is encouraging local businesses, chambers of commerce, and attractions to get involved with 605 Day events or promotions.

“This past year, South Dakota had a tremendous opportunity to showcase everything that makes our state special,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “605 Day gives South Dakotans a chance to celebrate this beautiful place that we call home and to remind everyone else of the freedom and fresh air that awaits them when they come visit our state.”

Thanks to the South Dakota Department of Tourism who actively promotes our 605.