Cash Code: Everything You Need To Know To Win $5,000 With Us

Your favorite radio station has your back. We're giving you a chance to win $5,000 and we want you to have everything you need to know to win.

Here's how this works:

1. Starting Monday, April 1 we're giving you three chances to win $5,000 every weekday through April 12.

2. Listen to us weekdays for our daily codewords. Yes, that is correct. There will be more than one codeword each day as you will have THREE chances to win.

3. When you hear a code word, enter it right here.

4. Keep your phone close by because you might just get a call telling you that you've won anywhere from $500 to $5,000. But of course your phone is already close by because you're listening to us on our app, right? Is not, DOWNLOAD IT NOW and take us with you wherever you go!

That's it. Listen... Enter the code... Wait for that call saying you just won $5,000!

The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize of $5,000, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

