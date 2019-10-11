$50K Apprentice Awards, Pathway Partnership Initiative

Forward-thinking is leading to an incentive program for South Dakota youth apprentice programs.

Through a program from the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR), there will be four contracts up to $50,000 each for the Pathway Partnership Initiative. The goal is to build high-quality youth apprenticeship programs.

According to a release from the State of South Dakota, businesses have until January 17, 2020, to apply for the funds that will support partnerships in designing and implementing strategies that include:

Launch, expand, and strengthen youth apprenticeship programs aligned to the Principles for High-Quality Youth Apprenticeship;

Advance system alignment to mainstream youth apprenticeship; and,

Improve understanding and awareness of youth apprenticeship to lay a foundation for sustainable expansion.

Awardees will receive technical assistance from DLR and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship.