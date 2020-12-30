5 TV Shows Set in South Dakota

Believe it or not, the state of South Dakota has been the setting of some hit tv shows, with well-known actors have over the years. Here's a list of some of the biggest and best shows the Mount Rushmore state has produced.

Fargo (2014-Present): Don't let the name Fargo fool you. This critically acclaimed FX show takes place throughout much of the midwest, including Sioux Falls in season two.

The main plot in season two revolves around murders in Sioux Falls and nearby Luverne, Minnesota in the 1970s. In the above clip, two present-day characters discuss the events that transpired.

This show is well worth the watch. Each season has its own story and wraps up within ten episodes or so. It's definitely not a family show, but fun for a weekend binge-watch session.

Deadwood (2004-2006): Perhaps the most well known and highly accomplished television show set in South Dakota. Deadwood may have only run three seasons, but many critics call it the greatest show HBO has ever produced, which is certainly high praise.

Although it was canceled prematurely back in 2006, the show gained a big following on DVD. Eventually, a Deadwood movie was made in 2019 to wrap the series up as a whole.

Warehouse 13 (2009-2014) I have to admit, I had forgotten this one. But it ran for a respectable five seasons on the SYFY Channel.

It centers around a top-secret government agency, somewhere in South Dakota. The agency is storing secrets from the public and two top government agents have been assigned to keep tabs on it.

Full Throttle Saloon (2009-2015): This reality television show that shared the name with a famous bar in Sturgis ran for six seasons on a few different networks.

Unfortunately, the bar itself was burned down due to an electrical fire back in 2015 but has since rebuilt.

Twin Peaks (1990-1991, 2017): During this eerie, yet groundbreaking show's initial run in the early 90s, it was mainly set in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington. However, several scenes in the third season take place around the Black Hills region of South Dakota.