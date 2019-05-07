5 Signs You Might Be A Workaholic

You get to work and turn on the lights, Put on the coffee. Check for emails. Take a stroll through the office to make sure everything is in order.

You're the first one there.

You leave work and make a final check on emails. Take a stroll through the office to make sure everything is in order. Turn off the coffee. Click off the lights.

You're the last one there.

You just might be a workaholic.

Forbes magazine put together 5 signs that might point to a workaholic. And a workaholic isn't a rare breed in America. Studies show that about 25% of us are what might be considered a workaholic. But how can you tell?

Well, according to the article , one of the signs is working longer than your colleagues. Like that person mentioned above, first in/last out. That could be a sign.

Another sign of a workaholic is actually physical health. Headaches, migraines, weight loss or gain, even gastrointestinal problems.

And relationship problems? Yep, another sign. Too much time at the office...even when you're away from the office.

Everyone should be proud of working hard, but do you cross the line? Read the article here and keep an eye on the signs.