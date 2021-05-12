5 Companies Announced To Bid On Falls Park Makeover Project

It appears that the cities namesake is in need of some sprucing up. Back in February of 2020, the city of Sioux Falls initiated a Falls Park Design Competition.

The idea was to solicit ideas for work to be done on park improvements and expansion. The winning firm will get the gig. According to the City of Sioux Falls Website, the five companies competing for the contract to be awarded in October this year include:

Asakura Robinson from Minneapolis, along with 106 Group

Confluence from Sioux Falls, along with Wigen Consulting, Pros Consulting, and Resource

Environmental Solutions

Environmental Solutions ISG Inc. from Sioux Falls, along with Norman Engineering

RDG Planning and Design from Des Moines, along with HDR Inc.

Stockwell Engineers from Sioux Falls, along with JLG Architects and OBJ Landscape Architecture

The Falls of the Big Sioux River has been a destination point for people in this region for hundreds of years. European explores were told tales of the falls by Native Americans long before settlers arrived in the area.

The village of Sioux Falls was incorporated in 1876 and became a city in March of 1889. Shortly after that in November of 1889 South Dakota became a state.

Falls Park is currently comprised of such popular attractions including the Queen Bee Mill, Falls Overlook Cafe, Stockyards Ag Experience Barn, Visitor Center & Observation Tower, Farmers Market Open Air Shelter, Bike Trails, Winter Wonderland, and of course the amazing waterfalls.