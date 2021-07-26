5 Best Ways to Keep Cool in Extreme South Dakota Heat

Some jobs are really tough when it gets extremely hot outside. A friend texted me this morning that "construction doesn't stop for heat." So what do people in that industry, or others that must work outside do to stay cool?

According to Gray.com, there are five ways to keep construction workers, or anyone else laboring in the heat, as cool as possible during extreme periods of heat.

1 - Hydration

Obvious but also the most important. Drink water every 15-20 minutes, even if you aren't thirsty. I'm guilty of falling behind on fluid intake because I just don't have the urge to quench my thirst. Being outside all day on normal hot summer days with temps in the upper 80's or low 90's, with heat like we're about to get it is even more important.

2 - Rest in cool shaded areas

Getting the sun off you for a while can give you a recharge. And working in full sunlight can increase the heat index by as much as 15 degrees. Getting breaks in the shade is huge.

3 - Take more breaks

Taking the same number of breaks during extreme heat as you would when the temperature is 65 doesn't work. Take every break you can. Gray.com urged supervisors to give more breaks and have a plan in place for nasty days like this.

4 - Know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

I had pretty bad heat exhaustion as a kid. I was dizzy, cramping, sweaty, and weak. Those are just four of the heat exhaustion symptoms to look out for. Headache, nausea or vomiting, and fast heart rate are other. Heatstroke is even worse. Look for high temperature, red, hot, and dry skin, confusion, fainting, and convulsions. Call 911 if you see or get these.

5 - Alter your schedule

If it is up to you, work overnight or only early and very late in the day. If it isn't hopefully your bosses will change the schedule so that you aren't working with the heat index at its highest point in the day.