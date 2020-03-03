4th Annual ‘Mash Madness’ Challenge Kicks Off This First Friday

So, you're not a fan of basketball, but you've always wanted to get into a bracket competition of some sort. Then this event might be perfect for you!

The 4th Annual Mash Madness challenge begins Friday, March 6, and runs through Sunday, March 22.

Five downtown Sioux Falls breweries will be competing for your endorsement with a special craft brew created just for this event. The winning brewery receives the traveling trophy and bragging rights for a year.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it is to try all five entries and vote for your favorites using the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport. You can also post photos of your brew taste-testing sessions to social media with #MashMadness20 and tag the brewery for a chance to win a gift card.

The five brewers going foamy head-to-head in this (not so) action-packed competition are:

To find out more about the special brews you will find in this year's competition, see Downtown Sioux Falls Mash Madness.

