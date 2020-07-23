41st Street Construction Backs Up Sioux Falls Traffic

If you've been on 41st Street in Sioux Falls you know it has gotten even slower than normal. Construction at the intersection of 41st Street and Western Avenue began a few weeks ago. And traffic in each direction on 41st has been reduced to just one lane each way.

41st & Western Sioux Falls - Google Maps

As you can imagine this backs things up on one of the most traveled roads in South Dakota. According to Patch.com work being done is for underground utility upgrades, street light and traffic signal improvements, reconstruction of the intersection surfacing with additional left and right turn lanes, and improvements to sidewalks and accessible curb ramps.

41st Street Construction - Ben Davis

Although they are working diligently, things aren't expected to be fully complete with roads back open until late Fall of 2020.

Driving this section of 41st isn't bad if you hit it between 9 to about 9:30 am or after midnight, but about other times you can expect traffic to be slow going.

41st Street Construction Sioux Falls-Ben Davis

The city of Sioux Falls is urging drivers are to “use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.”