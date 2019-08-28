4-H and FFA Receive Large Sum of Money from Bayer

As thousands of farmers gather at the annual Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, Bayer announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to 4-H and the National FFA Organization to develop future leaders in food and agriculture for generations to come.

The funds will provide multi-year support for many of the key programs and activities for which the two premier youth organizations are known today. These include hands-on science activities for learning, engaging within their communities, and developing strong leadership skills among young people.

Bayer’s more than $6 million commitment is in addition to grants directed to rural school districts, nonprofits and local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters through the America’s Farmers programs, a nationwide effort dedicated to strengthening farm communities across the U.S., sponsored by Bayer Fund.

Since 2010, through the America’s Farmers programs, participating farmers have directed more than $53 million to these and other organizations across the U.S.