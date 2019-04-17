KSFY TV is reporting that three Sioux Falls stores have failed alcohol compliance checks conducted by the Sioux Falls Police Department. The compliance checks were made on April 16 in northeastern Sioux Falls.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers checked 24 businesses with off-sale alcohol licenses. Of those 24 businesses checked three failed and sold alcohol to a person under 21 years of age. The businesses that failed the compliance check were:

J&K Kwik Shop at 1200 E. 10th Street the clerk was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

Shop ‘N Cart Northeast at 2701 E. 6th Street the clerk was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

King’s Liquor Mart at 3725 N. Cliff Avenue the clerk was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

The Sioux Falls Police Department states that in an effort to protect the young people in our community they will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks throughout the city.