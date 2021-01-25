3 Major Brands Sitting Out Super Bowl Ads This Year

Every single year the Super Bowl has all kinds of storylines leading up to the big game and the top commercials always make that shortlist.

This year, however, three major brands that you see every year during the Super Bowl will be sitting on the sideline during the breaks.

Budweiser is joining Coke and Pepsi as three major brands that have decided to forgo a Super Bowl ad in 2021.

Anheuser-Busch will not run a Budweiser brand ad during the Super Bowl and will donate the money that would have been spent on a commercial to COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaigns.

Even though Budweiser won't have an ad on Super Bowl Sunday, Anheuser-Busch will still run four minutes of ads for its other companies throughout the game.

Pepsi is taking a similar strategy to Anheuser-Busch as they will be featuring other companies than Pepsi with Frito-Lay and Mountain Dew getting the spotlight.

Coke is forgoing Super Bowl ads all together this year joining the likes of other past Super Bowl staples like Audi.

Super Bowl LV is set for Tampa, FL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to play on February 7 on CBS.

