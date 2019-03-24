If you travel 26th street in Sioux Falls on a frequent basis, you will want to prepare yourself for extra traffic congestion beginning this week.

KSFY TV is reporting, the much anticipated 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue reconstruction gets underway on Monday, (March 25), and will have an impact on traffic flow in that area over the next two years. Be advised this project also includes Exit 5 on I-229.

As KSFY reports, starting Monday, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction on 26th street. Yeager Road and Southeastern Avenue will remain open during the first phase of construction, however, no left turns will be allowed onto the northbound on-ramp and off of the northbound off-ramp.

The plan is to eventually raise 26th street in the construction area and then widen the street with additional lanes and turn lanes at Southeastern Avenue. Once completed, a new bridge will also be added over the BNSF Railroad tracks as well.

Joshua Peterson, the Project and Construction, Principal Engineer for the Public Works Engineering Division told KSFY, “This project has been a priority for some time, and we are excited to improve this vital east-west corridor in our city. Thank you in advance for your patience as we work to complete this project as soon as possible.”

Motorists having patience in the construction area will be key, as traffic won't be back to normal until the late fall of 2020. All aspects of the entire 37.3-million dollar restoration project will not be fully completed until the spring of 2021.

Until then, the city encourages drivers to use alternate routes like; 10th Street, 57th Street, Cliff Avenue, and Sycamore Avenue to help speed up their commute times.

Source: KSFY TV