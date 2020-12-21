24 Sioux Falls Restaurants Participate in Downtown Burger Battle

Natasha-TSM

The 8th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and Downtown Sioux Falls kicks off January 2, 2021, and continues through January 31, 2021. A record number of participating downtown restaurants will compete by presenting their take on the classic American burger.

Diners can order and vote on burger categories based on the patty, presentation, toppings, bun, and customer service with the DTSF Digital Passport App.  The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the 8th Annual Downtown Burger Battle Champion.  All locations will have to-go options for carryout or delivery.

DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said: "Kicking off the new year with a promotion that will bring the community together in a safe way whether that's dining downtown or ordering take-out, will generate excitement unmatched in previous years from restaurants, breweries, retailers, and other small businesses!"

Diners can also enter a weekly restaurant gift card drawing by posting a photo of featured burgers to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, tagging the restaurant name, and using the hashtag #BurgerBattle21.

The 24 participating restaurants participating are:

  1. Blarney Stone Pub – Sioux Falls
  2. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
  3. Chef Lance's on Phillips
  4. CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
  5. Crawford's
  6. Dada Gastropub
  7. EightyOne Arcade Bar
  8. Falls Landing Bar & Grill
  9. Fernson Downtown
  10. Five Guys
  11. Holiday Inn Sioux Falls - City Centre
  12. JL Beers Sioux Falls
  13. Leonardo's Café
  14. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
  15. Minervas Restaurant
  16. Ode To Food & Drinks
  17. Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
  18. Parker's Bistro
  19. PAve
  20. Phillips Avenue Diner
  21. Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen
  22. The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips
  23. TommyJack’s Pub
  24. Wileys

Find the full list of burgers, descriptions, and delivery services at dtsf.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Downtown Burger Battle
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top