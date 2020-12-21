24 Sioux Falls Restaurants Participate in Downtown Burger Battle

The 8th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and Downtown Sioux Falls kicks off January 2, 2021, and continues through January 31, 2021. A record number of participating downtown restaurants will compete by presenting their take on the classic American burger.

Diners can order and vote on burger categories based on the patty, presentation, toppings, bun, and customer service with the DTSF Digital Passport App. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the 8th Annual Downtown Burger Battle Champion. All locations will have to-go options for carryout or delivery.

DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said: "Kicking off the new year with a promotion that will bring the community together in a safe way whether that's dining downtown or ordering take-out, will generate excitement unmatched in previous years from restaurants, breweries, retailers, and other small businesses!"

Diners can also enter a weekly restaurant gift card drawing by posting a photo of featured burgers to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, tagging the restaurant name, and using the hashtag #BurgerBattle21.

The 24 participating restaurants participating are:

Blarney Stone Pub – Sioux Falls Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen Chef Lance's on Phillips CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar Crawford's Dada Gastropub EightyOne Arcade Bar Falls Landing Bar & Grill Fernson Downtown Five Guys Holiday Inn Sioux Falls - City Centre JL Beers Sioux Falls Leonardo's Café MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub Minervas Restaurant Ode To Food & Drinks Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza Parker's Bistro PAve Phillips Avenue Diner Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips TommyJack’s Pub Wileys

Find the full list of burgers, descriptions, and delivery services at dtsf.com.