22 Bikes Donated to Laura B. Anderson Elementary

Can you imagine the look on the face of a kid when they get their first bicycle? Takes you back when you got your first one I bet.

Thanks to the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist club there will be some ecstatic boys and girls as they will now have to use peddle power and every kindergartner will have the opportunity to learn to ride a bike in P.E. Class.

This is part of the Learn-To-Ride Program that includes Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets and curriculum for Laura B. Anderson Elementary.

This donation will help approximately 400 students learn to ride over the next five years. And this is the third program of its kind in Sioux Falls. Cleveland Elementary and Eugene Field A+ Elementary received the program in spring 2019.

The bikes will be delivered this month (October 2019) and implemented during the winter 2019/2020 school year and the curriculum will be in place for Winter/Spring of 2020.

Source: Allkidsbike.org