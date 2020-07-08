211 Helpline’s Phone Number Is Now Available Statewide

The 211 Helpline Center has been known to assist many individuals during times of struggle and hardship throughout the Sioux Empire. Now, this essential service is officially available to the entire state of South Dakota.

Dakota News Now is reporting that all 66 counties in the state have access to the 211 anytime, anywhere. Each phone call will direct someone to a professionally trained support specialist. Not only is the 211 Helpline Center a phone call away, but you can also reach this service via email or text message. Residents can text their zip code to 898211 or email the Helpline Center at help@helplinecenter.org to receive help.

Back in 2001, the 211 Helpline Center phone number was only offered to a few communities. The center has been able to reach more communities across the state over time, however, a bill passed just recently in the state legislature that will now effectively enable the center to assist every community in South Dakota.

The 211 Helpline Center offers information and support for individuals when times are tough. These challenging times may be the result of financial, family, mental health, and disaster-related crises that individuals are experiencing. This life-changing phone call is free and confidential for anyone who needs the 211 Helpline Center. The center is even helping people cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 211 Helpline Center has all the pertinent resources regarding businesses and organizations' available assistance, closures and cancellations, as well as information about program restrictions.

Help is only a phone call away for anyone and everyone who needs it. Don't be afraid to call the 211 Helpline Center when you need support; the call could change your life for the better.