2021 Summit League Tournament to Have NO Fans and Move Location

The college basketball world has been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as much as any sport and that continues as they march toward the NCAA Tournament hopefully this Spring.

Not only has the pandemic forced the NCAA Tournament to move all games to the state of Indiana, but it has also forced conferences to make some tough decisions as well.

On Thursday, the Summit League announced that it would be moving forward with their conference tournament in March, but that it would be without fans.

Additionally, the league announced that the tournament would be moving from the Denny Sanford Premier Center to the Sanford Pentagon to keep more a controlled environment along with less of a need for the larger sized facility.

This is a tough blow for the sports scene in Sioux Falls as the Summit League Tournament is the No. 1 sporting event annually in the state of South Dakota and brings in a lot of tax revenue during the 4-day event.

Games will still be televised on Midco Sports Network and the title games on the ESPN family of networks, but without the fans, it will be a weird few days of basketball in Sioux Falls.

You can guarantee though in 2022 when hopefully fans return to the Denny Sanford Premier Center that the Summit League Tournament will be as rocking as it has ever been.

For more information on the Summit League, their teams, and the news surrounding the Tournament, you can visit their website.

