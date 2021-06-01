All roads this time of year in DI college baseball usually lead to Omaha except for 2020 when the NCAA Tournament and College World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this year, all roads once again lead to Omaha for the College World Series later this month.

On Monday, the 2021 NCAA DI college baseball bracket was released.

Baseball fans are in for a treat as there are so many great matchups across the country with storylines galore.

Here's a look at all the matchups, seeds, and game times for the first round of the tournament.

The top 16 seeds in this year's field according to the NCAA selection are Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi St. (40-15), Texas Tech (36-15), Stanford (33-14), Notre Dame (30-11), Old Dominion (42-14), Ole Miss (41-19), East Carolina (41-15), Oregon (37-14), Florida (38-20), and Louisiana Tech (40-18).

Regionally, all eyes will be on Nebraska who just won the Big 10 Tournament and could have a storybook ride just down the interstate to Omaha later this month.

We will find out who the eight super regional hosts will be on June 8 and the College World Series will begin June 19 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

For more information on the College World Series, the event dates, tickets, and more, you can visit their website.