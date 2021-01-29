2021 ‘Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle’ Wraps up This Weekend

This is the last weekend you will be able to try one of the burgers featured this year on the downtown burger battle.

With that said, plenty of people in the Sioux Empire already have, to the tune of 21,000 burgers being sold so far during this year's competition.

Dakota News Now is reporting the 2021 DTSF Burger Battle has been an excellent way for participating businesses to rebound after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic these past few months.

Lance White, the owner of Chef Lance's on Phillips Avenue told Dakota News Now, “The burger battle has been so good for us as a business, good for our team, good for our environment."

One of the most awesome things about the DTSF Burger Battle is how it benefits more than just the restaurants participating. A great example of this is the benefit it provides the state's beef industry. South Dakota Cattleman’s Foundation Board Member Brian Gilbert told Dakota News Now, “This event is so wonderful because it promotes beef and it promotes our producers that create such a wonderful product, and it teams us up with the great city of Sioux Falls."

Marketbeat is another collaborator with this year's DTSF Burger Battle.

According to Dakota News Now, Marketbeat teamed up with Chef Lance to add a charitable aspect to this year's burger battle. Marketbeat is donating one dollar to Call to Freedom for every special "Marketbeat Burger" Lance sells during this year’s competition.

The mission of Call to Freedom is an important one. They help to provide supportive services for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation throughout the area.

The last day to sample one of the mouthwatering 8th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle burgers is Sunday (January 31).

You can take a look at the complete list of all the burgers in this year's competition here.

Source: Dakota News Now

