The 2019 season for the Cougars had its ups and downs but mainly ups as they put together another trip to the postseason.

They had a 5-2 record on the road and a 3-2 record at home and it seemed as though they really caught their stride toward the middle of the season winning 6 of 7 to end the regular season.

Even though the postseason was the end result, USF is always striving for excellence on the field, and winning a championship is the ultimate goal for every season.

With that in mind, USF is going to have to win some tough games at home and on the road in 2020 to accomplish that goal.

The University of Sioux Falls football schedule for the 2020 season has been released and there are some great matchups across the board.

Their schedule is highlighted by a huge Homecoming matchup against in city foe Augustana on October 3 at Bob Young Field.

The University of Sioux Falls fell to Augustana in last year's Key to the City game 20-13 and will look to not only get back on track against Augie but do so on Homecoming.

Other key games include the season opener on the road against Minot, their first home game on September 19 against Concordia St. Paul, and a Senior Day matchup against Bemidji State.

USF ended the 2019 regular season in the NSIC with an 8-3 record and fell to Colorado School of Mines in the first round of the playoffs 24-21.

For more information on University of Sioux Falls Athletics and the football program, you can visit their website.