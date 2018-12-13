The top-ranked basketball recruit for the class of 2020 is coming to Sioux Falls to play against the Lincoln Patriots and O'Gorman Knights.

Paige Bueckers has been playing varsity basketball for Hopkins, Minnesota since she was eligible to do so as a 7th grader. Her story begins before that though, as she has always dominated the game at all levels of play.

Now in her junior season, Bueckers has grown into being the #1 overall recruit for the class of 2020 according to ESPN . She was a member of the U17 (2018) and U16 (2017) United States National teams and was named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2017-2018 season. With all the success, the 6'0 point guard has garnered interest from big Division-I schools like Notre Dame, UConn, and everything in between.

Sioux Falls will get another chance to watch Bueckers up close. Hopkins will be coming to town to play two games this weekend (December 14-15) against Lincoln and O'Gorman. Lincoln will host Hopkins at 7:00 on Friday night. Hopkins will then play at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday against O'Gorman at 2:30. Both games will be available on ESPN 99.1.