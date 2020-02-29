2020 Summit League Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is set to host the 2020 Summit League Basketball Championships with the South Dakota women and North Dakota State men entering as the top seeds.

Play will begin on Saturday (March 7) afternoon with South Dakota taking on Omaha in the first women's quarterfinal game at noon. Second seed South Dakota State will play North Dakota State that same day at 2:30. Sunday's games will feature Oral Roberts and Western Illinois followed by Denver and North Dakota State.

The men's tournament bracket will open with North Dakota State battling Denver at 6:00 PM on Saturday. The Saturday night game at 8:30 PM will feature South Dakota State and Purdue Fort Wayne. Sunday will begin with the 4/5 matchup between Oral Roberts and Omaha, followed by South Dakota vs. North Dakota.

Tickets are still available for the Summit League Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.

