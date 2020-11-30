2020 South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Preseason Poll

Practices are officially underway for South Dakota high school basketball! With the regular season beginning in just a few days for some, here's this season's preseason poll.

This should be a fun year for Class AA boys. The Roosevelt Rough Riders will enter the season as the favorite in the class with Yankton right behind them. Roosevelt received nine first-place votes in the preseason poll, while the Matthew Mors led Bucks received five. Brandon Valley, Washington, and Harrisburg round out the top-five.

The Metro Conference will also showcase its strong talent for Class AA girls this season. O'Gorman and Washington are the two favorites in the class, while Harrisburg and Brandon Valley are both expected to be strong this year as well.

Games will begin as early as this upcoming Friday (December 4) for the girls. Most teams will have played its first game to start the season by Saturday, December 10.

2020 Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.

Boys Basketball

Class AA

Roosevelt (9) 64 Yankton (5) 61 Brandon Valley 36 Washington 17 Harrisburg 13

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7, Mitchell 5, Rapid City Central 5, Aberdeen Central 2.

Class A

Dakota Valley (11) 67 SF Christian (3) 55 Tea Area 38 Dell Rapids 15 Sioux Valley 14

Receiving votes: Vermillion 11, St. Thomas More 7, Red Cloud 3

Class B

De Smet (11) 66 White River (1) 47 Platte-Geddes (2) 38 Viborg-Hurley 17 Dell Rapids St. Mary 16

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 14, Canistota 5, Howard 5, Hanson 2.

Girls Basketball

Class AA

O’Gorman (10) 65 Washington (4) 56 Harrisburg 43 Brandon Valley 21 Stevens 13

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 9, SF Lincoln 2, Mitchell 1.

Class A

Winner (13) 69 St. Thomas More (1) 55 Hamlin 30 Tea Area 23 West Central 17

Receiving votes: Flandreau 5, Lennox 4, Red Cloud 4, Dakota Valley 2, Hill City 1.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (14) 70 Castlewood 48 Colman-Egan 26 Faith 23 De Smet 18

Receiving votes: Ethan 5, White River 4, Viborg-Hurley 4, Howard 4, Bridgewater-Emery 4, Deubrook Area 2, Waubay/Summit 2.