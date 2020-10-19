Playoff time has arrived for 9-man football and Class 11B in South Dakota. Here are the first-round pairings for the four classes.

The first round of the playoffs will begin on Thursday (October 22) for 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B. Winners will advance to the quarterfinal round to be played on October 29, then the semifinals on November 6. Champions will be crowned at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on November 12-14.

New to the playoffs this year is a special exemption for the first team that was left out (The "17th seed"). If any team is not able to participate in the first-round game due to COVID-19, the 17th seed would replace them.

Class 11B:

#16 Lead-Deadwood @ #1 Winner

#15 Garretson @ #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

#14 Aberdeen Roncalli @ #3 Mobrige-Pollock

#13 Chamberlain @ #4 Sioux Valley

#12 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton @ #5 Elk Point Jefferson

#11 Redfield @ #6 St. Thomas More

#10 Sisseton @ #7 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

#9 McCook Central/Montrose @ #8 Stanley County

*17 Seed: Beresford

Class 9AA

Region 1

#4 Clark/Willow Lake @ #1 Hamlin

#3 Florence/Henry @ #2 Deuel

Region 2

#4 Parker @ #1 Viborg-Hurley

#3 Arlington/Lake Preston @ #2 Baltic

Region 3

#4 Bon Homme @ #1 Platte-Geddes

#3 Parkston @ #2 Hanson

Region 4

#4 Elkton-Lake Benton @ #1 Lemmon/McIntosh

#3 Jones County/White River @ #2 Rapid City Christian

*17 Seed: Hill City

Class 9A

Region 1

#4 North Border @ #1 Warner

#3 Britton-Hecla @ #2 Ipswich/Edmonds Central

Region 2

#4 DeSmet @ #1 Howard

#3 Chester Area @ #2 Canistota/Freeman

Region 3

#4 Burke @ #1 Lyman

#3 Castlewood @ #2 Gregory

Region 4

#4 Northwestern @ #1 Wall

#3 Timber Lake @ #2 Phillip

*17 Seed: Sully Buttes

Class 9B

Region 1

#4 Faulkton Area @ #1 Herried/Selby Area

#3 Langford Area @ #2 Wolsey-Wessington

Region 2

#4 Bison @ #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary

#3 Colman-Egan @ #2 Alcester-Hudson

Region 3

#4 Avon @ #1 Corscia-Stickney

#3 Irene-Wakonda @ #2 Scotland

Region 4

#4 Dupree @ #1 Kadoka Area

#3 Harding County @ #2 Faith

*17 Seed: Estelline/Hendricks

Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will play one more week of the regular season and begin with the quarterfinal round on October 29.