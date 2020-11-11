2020 South Dakota Class AA SoDak16 Volleyball Matches Set

Six Sioux Falls area schools will have the opportunity to punch tickets to the state volleyball tournament in Brookings on November 19-21.

Out of the six Sioux Falls area schools that can qualify, it is a guarantee that at least one Sioux Falls public school will make the dance. Fourth-seeded Washington will host east side rival Lincoln with the winner advancing to the state tournament to face either Aberdeen Central or Mitchell.

Nationally ranked O'Gorman enters the tournament as the top overall seed and a SoDak16 matchup with Spearfish. The Knights went 22-0 during the season and had only five matches go past a sweep.

Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, and Roosevelt all finished in the top half of the standings and have been granted a home game in the SoDak16 round. In total, five out of the six Sioux Falls area schools could be playing in Brookings for a championship if everything falls that direction.

The SoDak16 will be held on Thursday, November 12. All matches will be played at the higher seed and most will start at 6:00 PM.

Left side of bracket

(16) Spearfish @ (1) O'Gorman - 5:00 PM

(9) RC Stevens @ (8) Harrisburg - 6:00 PM

(14) Sturgis Brown @ (3) Huron - 6:00 PM

(11) Pierre @ (6) Brandon Valley - 6:00 PM

Right side of bracket

(13) Lincoln @ (4) Washington - 6:00 PM

(12) Mitchell @ (5) Aberdeen Central - 6:00 PM

(15) Yankton @ (2) Watertown - 6:00 PM

(10) Brookings @ (7) Roosevelt - 6:00 PM

The Class AA state volleyball tournament will be played at the Swiftel Center in Brookings on November 19-21. This will be its own standalone tournament with Class A being held in Watertown and Class B in Huron.

More information about tickets and brackets can be found through the SDHSAA.