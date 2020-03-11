2020 South Dakota Class A Basketball Combined Tournament Schedule

The SoDak16 round for Class A boys and girls has come to an end. Here are the teams that have punched tickets to Rapid City.

This will be the final year of the Class A combined state basketball tournament. This year's event will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Locally, Sioux Falls Christian (boys), Dell Rapids (boys), and Lennox (girls) qualified for state this season.

Games will begin at 12:00 PM MT/1:00 PM CT at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Thursday, March 19. The consolation and championship semifinals will take place on Friday, March 20, and the final round will be played on Saturday, March 21. Team's will play at both the Barnett Arena and Ice Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center complex.

Thursday, March 19:

**All times listed as Mountain Time**

1:00 Barnett Arena: (8) Hill City vs. (1) Winner (Girls)

1:00 Ice Arena: (7) Aberdeen Roncalli vs. (2) St. Thomas More (Girls)

3:00 Barnett Arena: (8) Madison vs. (1) St. Thomas More (Boys)

3:00 Ice Arena: (7) Dell Rapids vs. (2) Sioux Valley (Boys)

5:00 Barnett Arena: (5) Red Cloud vs. (4) Lennox (Girls)

5:00 Ice Arena: (6) Flandreau vs. (3) Hamlin (Girls)

7:00 Barnett Arena: (5) Dakota Valley vs. (4) Crow Creek (Boys)

7:00 Ice Arena: (6) Tiospa Zina vs. (3) SF Christian (Boys)

Friday, March 20:

11:00 Ice Arena: Girls Consolation Semi (Seed 1/8 vs. 4/5)

11:00 Barnett Arena: Girls Consolation (Seed 2/7 vs. 3/6)

12:45 Ice Arena: Boys Consolation Semi (Seed 1/8 vs. 4/5)

12:45 Barnett Arena: Boys Consolation (Seed 2/7 vs. 3/6)

3:00 Barnett Arena: Girls Semi-Final (Seed 1/8 vs. 4/5)

4:45 Barnett Arena: Girls Semi-Final (Seed 2/7 vs. 3/6)

6:30 Barnett Arena: Boys Semi-Final (Seed 1/8 vs. 4/5)

8:15 Barnett Arena: Boys Semi-Final (Seed 2/7 vs. 3/6)

Saturday, March 21:

10:00 Ice Arena: Girls 7th & 8th Place

10:00 Barnett Arena: Girls 5th & 6th Place

11:45 Ice Arena: Boys 7th & 8th Place

11:45 Barnett Arena: Boys 5th & 6th Place

1:30 Barnett Arena: Girls 3rd & 4th Place

3:15 Barnett Arena: Boys 3rd & 4th Place

5:00 Barnett Arena: Girls Championship Game & Awards

7:30 Barnett Arena: Boys Championship Game & Awards

Enter your number to get our free mobile app