2020 Sioux Falls Dakota Angler Ice Institute Is A Go!

After much consideration and planning, the 2020 Dakota Angler Ice Institute is going to be held on November 13 - 15 at the Sioux Fall Arena.

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute was started in 2008 to give ice fishermen an opportunity to see the latest and greatest in the ice fishing industry but also to learn from experts on how to use the equipment.

Throughout the years, the Ice Institute has had a number of professors share their knowledge with those that have attended. Event organizer Todd Heitkamp states that with this year's event “We are working with the City of Sioux Falls to make the event is as safe as possible. We will encourage face masks, social distancing, and have hand sanitizer available at all vendor booths!”

You'll be able to see all the latest and greatest in the ice fishing world, including portable & permanent ice shacks, augers, electronics, as well as plenty of jigs and lures! Admission is only $5 to get into the door.

You won't want to miss this great event! Over 75 vendors have already registered to be a part of this year's show, including Clam, Otter, Eskimo, Strikemaster, Jiffy, Vexilar, Marcum, and many, many more!

The 2020 Dakota Angler Ice Institute will be held at the Sioux Falls Arena on November 13-15! Hours include:

Friday: 3 PM to 9 PM



Saturday: 9 AM to 7 PM



Sunday: 10 AM to 3 PM