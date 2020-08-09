2020 Pedal FARR

This past weekend I was at a local coffee shop and noticed that there were several different groups of people who kept coming by on bicycles.

I wondered why all these people were following one another and as I left the coffee shop, I noticed a sign that red bike trial.

I had to know what the bike trail was and where it was taking everyone I had seen pass by me and my cup of coffee over the past hour or so.

Turns out, Pedal FARR was going on this past Saturday, August 8.

Pedal FARR, which according to their website is

"the Falls Area River Ride a local Non-Profit Organization. We are currently in our 5th year and gearing up for an event that is bigger and better than the year before. "

Below is where the bike trail took all the bicyclists this past weekend:

START: 11:30- 1:30 REMEDY BREWING- located at 401 E. 8th street

STOP 1: 12:00- 2:00 PAVE-located at 130 S Phillips Ave

STOP #2 1:00-3:00 PARK STOP T.B.D. "SHARE A COKE WITH DESERAE" SDSU ICECREAM

STOP #3 2:00- 4:00 JJ'S WINE AND SPIRITS - located at 3000 W 57th St,

STOP #4 3:00-5:00 LUPULIN BREWING- located at 2425 S Shirley Ave #112

STOP #5 4:00- 6:00 THE GARAGE -located at 2400 W Madison St

STOP #6 5:00-7:00 SEVERERENCE BREWING- 701 N Phillips Ave Suite 110

END: 6:00- 8:00 REMEDY BREWING- located at 401 E. 8th street

So If you saw quite a few people this past weekend on their bikes and were wondering what they were up to, they were biking around town for a good cause!