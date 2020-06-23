2020 Main Street Days In Humboldt Is A Go

Back in 2012 Dave Derschan, who owns the Humboldt Bar, started Main Street Day as a city festival. And when so many events are being canceled, Main Street Days in Humbolt is still a go and is currently scheduled for July 10-12!

If you grew up in the Sioux Falls tri-state area and have experienced a small-town street dance you know it's a big deal. The population of Humbolt is about 600, but that number more than doubles when they throw a street dance.

Here is a list of some of the Main Street Days highlights:

Friday, July 10

  • 6:30 Dart Tourney on Main Street – Registration at 6 pm $10 per person
  • 7:30 Baseball Game followed by Fireworks
  • 9:00 Karaoke with Kelly at the Bar

Saturday, July 11

  • 10 am – 2 pm Humboldt Bar Car & Bike Show - $10 entry fee, Registration from 9 – 10 am
  • 2:15 pm – Parade – Pre-register your vehicle at 605-363-3122
  • 2:45 pm - Bean Bag Tourney – Main Street - $20 per team – 100% payback
  • 9:30 pm - Street Dance featuring 'On Point'

Sunday, July 12

  • 1 pm – Porker Run to benefit Gerry Fox

You can find more information and updates on the Humboldt 'Main Street Days' Facebook page.

