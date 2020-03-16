2020 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Postponed Until May

Due to ongoing concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the 2020 Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon has been postponed until May.

The 13th annual event, sponsored by Jerry’s Auto Sales, was originally scheduled for March 26-27 at Sanford Children’s Hospital but will now take place May 14-15.

Five different Results Radio/Townsquare Media stations will be broadcasting live from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day:

With current visitor restrictions in place at the hospital, the tentative plan is to hold the event at the Sanford House, on East 60th Street North in Sioux Falls. If the visitor restrictions are lifted in time, Radiothon may move back to the children’s hospital.

Radiothon raises money for research, equipment, Camp Bring It On, direct family assistance for meals and travel, and Child Life Specialists. To date, the event has raised more than $3 million dollars.

You have an early opportunity to support this important cause at Dinning 4 Kids, Thursday (March 19). All that day, a number of local restaurants have committed to donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer:

The donations will automatically be made to Cure Kids Cancer. All you have to do is show up!