2019 ‘Stamp out Hunger’ Food Drive Returns May, 11th

On Saturday, (May 11) your mailman will be stopping by for more than just your mail.

Saturday, (May 11) is the return of the National Association of Letter Carriers "Stamp out Hunger" food drive. Mail carriers from all over the country will be participating in one of the largest food drives of the year that day.

KSFY TV is reporting in 2018 the "Stamp out Hunger" event helped to collect 71.6 million pounds of food from across the country and U.S. territories, according to NALC data.

Besides leaving a letter to Aunt Edna in your mailbox next Saturday, mail carriers also ask that you also consider bagging up a few non-perishable food items and place them near your mailbox on Saturday, (May 11). The Postal Service will then deliver all the items they collect to area food banks, like the one here in Sioux Falls.

All non-perishable donations are welcome, but according to KSFY, organizers of the event say foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are items that are most needed. Other items high atop the wish list are; canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners, and 100 percent fruit juice.

Source: KSFY TV