High school football is right around the corner and the first edition of the South Dakota Prep Media Preseason Poll for the season has been released.

Each Monday we will bring you the updated South Dakota Prep Media Football and Volleyball polls. Media members from around South Dakota have joined together for one comprehensive poll.

The preseason poll features defending 11AAA Champion Brandon Valley as the unanimous favorite entering the season. Pierre (11AA), and Tea Area (11A) are both heavy favorites in their respected classes. Class 11B saw three different teams receive first-place votes.

2019 South Dakota Prep Media Football Preseason Poll

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (22) 110 SF O’Gorman 70 SF Roosevelt 62 SF Washington 61 SF Lincoln 15

Receiving votes: Watertown 8, Harrisburg 2, RC Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11AA

Pierre (22) 110 Yankton 74 Brookings 67 Huron 38 Mitchell 32

Receiving votes: Sturgis 6.

Class 11A

Tea Area (21) 107 Dakota Valley 63 Madison (1) 47 SF Christian 42 West Central 31

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 25, Canton 15.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (14) 93 St. Thomas More (6) 84 Winner (2) 70 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52 Sioux Valley 22

Receiving votes: Groton Area 5, Garretson 4, Webster Area 2, Beresford 1, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Bon Homme (15) 97 Arlington/Lake Preston 47 Hamlin 42 Clark/Willow Lake (6) 41 Viborg/Hurley (1) 39

Receiving votes: Baltic 28, Deuel 16, Hanson 15, Platte-Geddes 1.

Class 9A

Sully Buttes (10) 79 Canistota/Freeman (10) 69 Britton-Hecla (2) 45 Warner 31 Kimball/White Lake 30

Receiving votes: Howard 28, Castlewood 15, Timber Lake 15, De Smet 10, Gregory 7, Wall 1.

Class 9B

Harding County (1) 64 Colome (3) 52 Faulkton Area (3) 49 Corsica-Stickney (7) 45 Colman-Egan (4) 39

Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 37, Dell Rapids St. Mary (4) 35, Faith 9.