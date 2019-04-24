2019 South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game Rosters Announced
The 33rd annual South Dakota high school football all-star game will take place in Vermillion on Saturday, June 8. Here are the players that were selected for the event.
Due to renovations to the DakotaDome, this year's high school football all-star game will be played at the Veteran Sports Complex at Vermillion high school. This is the fourth year that Vermillion will host the event with the previous years taking place in Aberdeen.
90 Players from all classes of South Dakota football were selected for the event by the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce and the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. The Sioux Falls metro teams in Class 11AAA will be nicely represented with a total of 16 players selected. Washington leads the metro area with four players, while Roosevelt and Harrisburg both added three. O'Gorman, Lincoln, and Brandon Valley each had two players picked.
Tickets for the event will be put on sale at a later date through the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce. They will be $20 for adults and $15 for students.
Red Team
- Zach Leisinger – Lennox
- Morgan Harkless – Hot Springs
- Tupak Kpeayeh – SF Washington
- Nate Rice – Dakota Valley
- Austin Thu – Canistota
- Noah Wiersma – Castlewood
- Max Anderson – Harrisburg
- Jay Krull – Sturgis Brown
- Teigen Heckel – RC Stevens
- Rex Ryken – Yankton
- Bo Donald – Kimball
- Alec Landis – Colman–Egan
- Jetzon Olson – RC Central
- Carson Wilson – SF Washington
- Tucker Kraft – Timber Lake
- Elijah Blare – Winner
- Jacob Just – Harrisburg
- Shea Connot – Winner
- Michael Hofer – Howard
- Keenan McKnight – RC Central
- Michael Drotzmann – Yankton
- Cole Tiegen – Harrisburg
- Gavin West – Sturgis Brown
- Tyler Kropuenski – Beresford
- Scott Peterson – Canton
- Clayton Koppatschek – Deubrook Area
- Sam Muston – Baltic
- Avry Rice – SF Lincoln
- Zach Hanson – SF Lincoln
- Bradan McDonnell – Wall
- Sam Chesterman – Dakota Valley
- Jhett Andersen – SF Washington
- Andrew Wendland – Hot Springs
- Dakota Johnson – Garretson
- Cliff Johnson – Andes Central
- Taylor Hojer – Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
- Hunter Jacobsen – Canton
- Tyler Resick – Kimball
- Manny Gallosa – Sturgis Brown
- Casey Voichahoske – Dakota Valley
- Brady Hoftiezer – Stanley County
- Peyton Nieuwsma – SF Washington
- Justin Steedly – Spearfish
- Caleb Stukel – Gregory
- Tyson Stoebner – Lennox
Blue Team
- Trejon King – Irene–Wakonda
- Karst Hunter – Miller–Highmore
- Zane Schuchard – Pierre
- Cole Siegfried – Brandon Valley
- Carter Olthoff – Brandon Valley
- Devlin McManus – SF Roosevelt
- Caleb Schentzel – Northwestern
- Josh Rowland – Todd County
- Joseph Slama – Bon Homme
- Carson Max – Mitchell
- Parker Beers – Brookings
- Lynden Williams – Wolsey-Wessington
- Broc Haldeman – West Central
- Carter Max – Mitchell
- Jonathan Ricke – Madison
- Dillon Woods – St. Thomas More
- Mason Amato – SF Roosevelt
- Bryce Steffen – Huron
- Doyle Brown – Milbank
- Jack Maher – Pierre
- Eddie Price – Dell Rapids
- Gage Gehring – Pierre
- Noah Reeves – SF O’Gorman
- Alex Aesoph – Faulkton
- Aidan Thomas – SF O’Gorman
- Blake Holden – Watertown
- Jay Szafryk – Brookings
- Rylie Stevens – Wessington Springs
- Talon Shaving – Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
- Devonte Murphy – SF Roosevelt
- Kaden Johnson – Aberdeen Central
- Jamin Arend – Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- Jett McGirr – Huron
- Carter Healy – West Central
- Lucas Hinman – Groton
- Daylin Simon – Warner
- Barret Wren – Redfield
- Jerett Lurz – Madison
- Dylan Waxdahl – West Central
- Isaac Olson – Mobridge
- Connor Hansen – Aberdeen Roncalli
- Jackson Rohlfs – Aberdeen Central
- Grayson Florey – Clark
- Clayton Kurtz – Webster
- Kipp Red Dog – Cheyenne-Eagle Butte