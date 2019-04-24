The 33rd annual South Dakota high school football all-star game will take place in Vermillion on Saturday, June 8. Here are the players that were selected for the event.

Due to renovations to the DakotaDome, this year's high school football all-star game will be played at the Veteran Sports Complex at Vermillion high school. This is the fourth year that Vermillion will host the event with the previous years taking place in Aberdeen.

90 Players from all classes of South Dakota football were selected for the event by the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce and the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. The Sioux Falls metro teams in Class 11AAA will be nicely represented with a total of 16 players selected. Washington leads the metro area with four players, while Roosevelt and Harrisburg both added three. O'Gorman, Lincoln, and Brandon Valley each had two players picked.

Tickets for the event will be put on sale at a later date through the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce . They will be $20 for adults and $15 for students.

Red Team

Zach Leisinger – Lennox

Morgan Harkless – Hot Springs

Tupak Kpeayeh – SF Washington

Nate Rice – Dakota Valley

Austin Thu – Canistota

Noah Wiersma – Castlewood

Max Anderson – Harrisburg

Jay Krull – Sturgis Brown

Teigen Heckel – RC Stevens

Rex Ryken – Yankton

Bo Donald – Kimball

Alec Landis – Colman–Egan

Jetzon Olson – RC Central

Carson Wilson – SF Washington

Tucker Kraft – Timber Lake

Elijah Blare – Winner

Jacob Just – Harrisburg

Shea Connot – Winner

Michael Hofer – Howard

Keenan McKnight – RC Central

Michael Drotzmann – Yankton

Cole Tiegen – Harrisburg

Gavin West – Sturgis Brown

Tyler Kropuenski – Beresford

Scott Peterson – Canton

Clayton Koppatschek – Deubrook Area

Sam Muston – Baltic

Avry Rice – SF Lincoln

Zach Hanson – SF Lincoln

Bradan McDonnell – Wall

Sam Chesterman – Dakota Valley

Jhett Andersen – SF Washington

Andrew Wendland – Hot Springs

Dakota Johnson – Garretson

Cliff Johnson – Andes Central

Taylor Hojer – Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Hunter Jacobsen – Canton

Tyler Resick – Kimball

Manny Gallosa – Sturgis Brown

Casey Voichahoske – Dakota Valley

Brady Hoftiezer – Stanley County

Peyton Nieuwsma – SF Washington

Justin Steedly – Spearfish

Caleb Stukel – Gregory

Tyson Stoebner – Lennox

Blue Team

Trejon King – Irene–Wakonda

Karst Hunter – Miller–Highmore

Zane Schuchard – Pierre

Cole Siegfried – Brandon Valley

Carter Olthoff – Brandon Valley

Devlin McManus – SF Roosevelt

Caleb Schentzel – Northwestern

Josh Rowland – Todd County

Joseph Slama – Bon Homme

Carson Max – Mitchell

Parker Beers – Brookings

Lynden Williams – Wolsey-Wessington

Broc Haldeman – West Central

Carter Max – Mitchell

Jonathan Ricke – Madison

Dillon Woods – St. Thomas More

Mason Amato – SF Roosevelt

Bryce Steffen – Huron

Doyle Brown – Milbank

Jack Maher – Pierre

Eddie Price – Dell Rapids

Gage Gehring – Pierre

Noah Reeves – SF O’Gorman

Alex Aesoph – Faulkton

Aidan Thomas – SF O’Gorman

Blake Holden – Watertown

Jay Szafryk – Brookings

Rylie Stevens – Wessington Springs

Talon Shaving – Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Devonte Murphy – SF Roosevelt

Kaden Johnson – Aberdeen Central

Jamin Arend – Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Jett McGirr – Huron

Carter Healy – West Central

Lucas Hinman – Groton

Daylin Simon – Warner

Barret Wren – Redfield

Jerett Lurz – Madison

Dylan Waxdahl – West Central

Isaac Olson – Mobridge

Connor Hansen – Aberdeen Roncalli

Jackson Rohlfs – Aberdeen Central

Grayson Florey – Clark

Clayton Kurtz – Webster

Kipp Red Dog – Cheyenne-Eagle Butte