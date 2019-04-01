2019 South Dakota Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Team Announced
This year's South Dakota Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Team features four from the Sioux Falls area on the first team and another three on the second team.
The South Dakota High School Coaches Association have made its selections for the Class AA all-state boys team. The first team consists of two selections from the Brandon Valley state championship team, one from Lincoln, and one from Harrisburg. Outside of the Sioux Falls metro area, Yankton's Matthew Mors and Huron's Kobe Busch round out the first team selections.
This year's second team features Akoi Akoi and Luke Ronsiek from O'Gorman, along with Nate Brecht from Lincoln. Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis, and Huron are represented on the second team.
Overall, 12 players were picked from a total of eight schools. Ten schools in Class AA did not place a player on the all-state team.
2019 South Dakota Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Team
First Team
- Matthew Mors, Yankton, Forward, Sophomore
- Jared Jaros, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Guard, Senior
- Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg, Guard, Senior
- Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley, Guard, Senior
- Kobe Busch, Huron, Guard/Forward, Junior
- Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley, Guard, Senior
Second Team
- Dylan Pourier, Rapid City Stevens, Guard, Senior
- Teegan Evers, Huron, Guard/Forward, Junior
- Luke Ronsiek, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Guard, Senior
- Ryan Garland, Sturgis, Guard, Senior
- Nate Brecht, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Forward, Senior
- Akoi Akoi, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Forward/Center, Junior