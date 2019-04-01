South Dakota Public Broadcasting

This year's South Dakota Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Team features four from the Sioux Falls area on the first team and another three on the second team.

The South Dakota High School Coaches Association have made its selections for the Class AA all-state boys team. The first team consists of two selections from the Brandon Valley state championship team, one from Lincoln, and one from Harrisburg. Outside of the Sioux Falls metro area, Yankton's Matthew Mors and Huron's Kobe Busch round out the first team selections.

This year's second team features Akoi Akoi and Luke Ronsiek from O'Gorman, along with Nate Brecht from Lincoln. Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis, and Huron are represented on the second team.

Overall, 12 players were picked from a total of eight schools. Ten schools in Class AA did not place a player on the all-state team.

2019 South Dakota Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Team

First Team

Matthew Mors, Yankton, Forward, Sophomore

Jared Jaros, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Guard, Senior

Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg, Guard, Senior

Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley, Guard, Senior

Kobe Busch, Huron, Guard/Forward, Junior

Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley, Guard, Senior

Second Team

Dylan Pourier, Rapid City Stevens, Guard, Senior

Teegan Evers, Huron, Guard/Forward, Junior

Luke Ronsiek, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Guard, Senior

Ryan Garland, Sturgis, Guard, Senior

Nate Brecht, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Forward, Senior

Akoi Akoi, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Forward/Center, Junior