2019 Sioux Falls Great Plains Balloon Race Dates Set

It's time to start thinking about summer! Hopefully we will see some of that warm weather soon. The annual Great Plains Balloon Race is a great Sioux Falls event. If you've never experienced this you are really missing out on something very special.

This is a fun family event where folks bring their folding chairs, refreshments, and watch dozens of multi-colored, stories high, hot air balloons to lift off and fill the sky.

The Sioux Falls Ballooning Association has set the 2019 Great Plains Balloon Race dates. Mark you calender for Friday, August 9, Saturday, August 10, & Sunday, August 11.

Lift offs will be scheduled at parks throughout Sioux Falls. All Events are Weather Permitting. The event is put on by the Sioux Falls Ballooning Association which is committed to providing, by professional means, education, safety and training of both crew and pilots thru the promotion of the sport of hot air ballooning in the greater Sioux Empire.