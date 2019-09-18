2019 NFL Week 3 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

After two weeks of seeing all of the regional favorites, this week's lineup is sure to make a couple of fanbases a bit upset.

Week 3 of the NFL season begins on Thursday night with an AFC South rivalry game between Tennessee and Jacksonville...I know, we're all excited. After the fun on Thursday night, Sunday will provide a fun slate of games.

The only issue is that this will be the first conflict in regards to scheduling. The Vikings host the Raiders while the Packers host the Broncos in the noon window. The NFL has moved past the rule of "AFC Road Team = CBS" and "NFC Road Team = FOX" standard that was set for years. Instead of one, or both, of those games being on CBS, they are both on FOX. That is bad news for Broncos/Packers fans in this market as the Vikings are the primary selection.

Kansas City fans will be excited. The Ravens/Chiefs noon game will be on CBS. CBS also holds this week's doubleheader and the almost-national afternoon game will be the Saints/Seahawks matchup.

We'll all get to watch Cleveland again this week. The Browns will appear on Sunday Night Football for the first time since 2008 when they host the LA Rams. Monday Night Football is highlighted by the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.

2019 NFL Week 3 Games on TV in Sioux Falls Market

Thursday, September 19: Tennessee @ Jacksonville, 7:20, NFL Network

Sunday, September 22: Oakland @ Minnesota, 12:00, FOX (ESPN 99.1)

Sunday, September 22: Baltimore @ Kansas City, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, September 22: New Orleans @ Seattle, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, September 22: LA Rams @ Cleveland, 7:20, NBC

Monday, September 22: Chicago @ Washington, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW (FOX) and KELO-TV (CBS) also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 1

Buffalo:

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 3

Cincinnati:

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 1

Denver: 2

Detroit:

Green Bay: 2

Houston: 1

Indianapolis:

Jacksonville: 2

Kansas City: 3

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Rams: 1

Miami:

Minnesota: 3

New England: 1

New Orleans: 2

New York Giants: 1

New York Jets: 1

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 1

Pittsburgh: 1

San Francisco:

Seattle: 1

Tampa Bay: 1

Tennessee: 1

Washington: 1