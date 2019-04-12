AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bernhard Langer keeps shrugging off the date on his birth certificate.

The 61-year-old German is heading to the weekend at the Masters after another age-defying performance. He shot an even-par 72 on Friday and is at 1-under 143 midway through the tournament.

Of course, Langer's showing really isn't all that surprising. He is No. 1 on the Champions Tour, and this will be the fifth time in his last seven appearances that he's made the cut, including an eighth-place finish in 2014 at age 56.

The two-time Masters champion was struggling a bit in the second round, but he birdied three of the last five holes to get safely inside the cut line.

The oldest player to make the cut was Tommy Aaron, who was 63 when he played on the weekend in 2000.

