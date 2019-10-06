2019 GFP Report Says Pheasant Numbers down in South Dakota

Pheasant hunting season in South Dakota is approaching fast, and word has it the ringneck numbers are down this year in the state.

KSFY is reporting that according to the latest Pheasant Brood Survey Report done by the South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks, the pheasant population in South Dakota has decreased 17% per mile statewide since last year.

Reasons for the decease can be attributed to last year's historic winter snowfall, along with all the heavy precipitation in the spring and summer months. The report also showed other contributing factors include, flooded ditches and unplanted crop fields throughout the state.

The 2019 pheasant hunting season gets underway in South Dakota on Saturday, (October 12) for residents, out-of-staters, can join in on the fun and hit the fields starting Saturday, (October 19).

Trenton Haffley, Rapid City Terrestrial Supervisor, for South Dakota Game Fish and Parks told KSFY, pheasant hunting season continues to be one of our largest economic drivers, both for the state and the Game Fish and Parks Department.

Source: KSFY TV