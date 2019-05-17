2019 Fernson Zoo Brew Release Party Downtown Sioux Falls

Have a Beer for the Lions! Get Your First Taste of New 2019 Zoo Brew at Fernson Downtown Release Party this Tuesday!

You’re invited to join the great folks from the Great Plains Zoo, Fernson Brewing, and Hy-Vee on Tuesday evening, May 21, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Fernson Downtown (332 S. Phillips Ave. downtown Sioux Falls) for the unveiling of the new Zoo Brew Summer Lager from Fernson Brewing Company.

Fernson has once again crafted a delightful pilsner that is sure to please both Zoo-goers and fans of fine craft beer. As part of their generous commitment to the Great Plains Zoo, Fernson also will donate $1 from every $4 can sold during the release party to the Zoo’s planned Lion Exhibit.

In addition to sampling Zoo Brew, you’ll also have an opportunity to get up close to Zoo animals during the party. The Zoo’s ambassador animal program will be available for viewing on the Fernson Downtown patio.

It promises to be a great evening of fun, food and Fernson Zoo Brew! See ya Tuesday at Fernson Downtown and raise one for the Lions!