Six athletes between Sioux Falls and Brandon Valley have been selected for this year's South Dakota Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Teams.

The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced its selections for the 2019-2020 Class AA Boys All-State Team. This year's selections include Akoi Akoi from O'Gorman and Tyler Feldkamp from Roosevelt on the first-team. Lincoln's Max Burchill, Washington's Ganin Thompson, and Brandon Valley's Gavin TerHark and Jackson Hilton were placed on the second-team.

Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year Matthew Mors rounds out the first-team along with Kobe Busch and Teegan Evers of Huron.

2020 Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Matthew Mors, Yankton, 6-7, F, Jr. — 19.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.1 spg

Kobe Busch, Huron, 6-4, F, Sr. — 15 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.8 spg [NSU recruit]

Teegan Evers, Huron, 6-5, F, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2 apg, 1.5 spg

Akoi Akoi, O’Gorman, 6-6, F, Sr. — 14 ppg, 7 rpg

Cooper Cornemann, Yankton, 6-2, G, Sr. — 14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2 apg, 1.4 spg

Tyler Feldkamp, S.F. Roosevelt, 5-11, G, Jr. — 15 ppg, 6 rpg

SECOND TEAM

Gavin TerHark, Brandon Valley, 6-9, C, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 bpg

Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley, 6-4, F, Jr. — 13 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.8 spg

Ganin Thompson, S.F. Washington, 6-6, F/C, Sr. — 13.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.2 apg

Caden Hinker, Mitchell, 6-6, F/C, So. — 17.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.6 apg

Max Burchill, S.F. Lincoln, 6-5, G, Sr. — 14.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Micah Swallow, R.C. Central, 6-2, G, Jr. — 15.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.3 apg

