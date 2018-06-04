2018 Soo Foo Moto Show is a Kickoff Party to Hot Harley Nights

As big as Hot Harley Nights are, it's only natural it needs its own kick-off party. So here we go: Welcome to SooFooMotoShow at Wiley's Tavern on Saturday, June 9, between noon and 3:00 P.M. It's a chance to kick back, enjoy a drink, and talk about motorcycles.

By the way, the party is at Wiley’s Tavern, a bar that requires everyone to be 21 to enter per South Dakota guidelines. So there.

SooFooMotoShow is a motorcycle exhibit showcasing specialty, custom and OEM motorcycles from around the Sioux Falls area. This is not a judged motorcycle show. All makes and models will be present. Consider it an art exhibit for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Jade Monkey will be the musical entertainment for the event.

Check out all of the rules and regulations if you are entering a bike , or what happens if you leave your bike at the bar for the night. (Better safe than sorry)

Questions? Email soofoomoto@jl-harley.com. Or call Danyl at J&L Harley-Davidson @ 605-334-2721.

